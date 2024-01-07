Kannur: A 63-year-old farmer died by suicide over debt in Kerala's Kannur on Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as Jose, a native of Naduvil Pathanpara, was found dead on the premises of his friend's house located near his home. According to police sources, Jose had to repay a bank loan of Rs 2 lakhs and also had borrowed money from other individuals. He had been cultivating bananas for years, but he had incurred losses, hence, he was depressed over the debt.

On Sunday morning, Jose visited the Society in which he borrowed a loan as he failed to repay the instalments. After informing the society members that he would return and left the society office. Later, society members called him, and he picked up the call and told them not to call again.

As he didn't reach home, his friends launched a search and found him dead at the house of one of his friends. Jose had only 10 cents of land and he had taken lands on lease for the banana cultivation. He is survived by wife, daughter and two sons. His sons are daily wage labourers. The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, the police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).