MAN DEVELOPS FOREST OF MEDICINAL PLANTS IN MEMORY OF HIS LATE WIFE IN KARNATAKA

Mangalore (Dakshina Kannada): In the memory of his wife, a man developed a forest of medicinal plants in Mangalore of Karnataka. Dr Mohan Alva, the chairman of Alvas Education Foundation, Mudubidiri has dedicated the forest to his beloved wife, the late Shobha Alva. After the death of Shobha, 'Shobhavana' was developed in 1998-99 on a five-acre land in Moodbidiri's Mijaar.

The forest has a variety of medicinal plants, including Putranjiva used to treat fire wounds, red sanders used to treat headaches, Agnimantha used to treat anaemia, Nagakesara (Ceylon ironwood) used to treat leprosy, Surapunnaga used for rheumatism, Java Plum used for diabetes, Kadamba (Burflower-tree) used for detoxification and many more.

The forest has around 1,200 trees of different species. Various sections have been developed in the forest, including Rashivana, Navagraha Vana, Ganesha Puja Vana, Panchabhuta Vana, Satyanarayana Puja Vana, Ashtadikpalaka Vana, Kadamba Vana, Shani Puja Vana and Bhutaradhana Vana. The forest was developed according to the theory put forth by sages in ancient times.

Various types of flowers used for Satyanarayana Puja are being cultivated in the Satyanarayana Puja Vana. Ornamental trees have been planted in the Ashtadipalaka forest and no chemicals have been used in the forest. Only cow urine, cow dung and neem bunch are being used to protect the plants from potential diseases.

The forest also has a bird forest (Pakshi Vana). It has 160 species of plants and 40 species of birds and 30 species of butterflies in Chittevana as well.