Ahmedabad: A college student, Jainesh Patel, who is a profound lover of birds, has created a special room at his residence in the Ghatlodiya area of Ahmedabad where he houses more than 100 exotic parrots, brought from abroad. While expressing his love for birds, Jainesh said, "I bought a parrot for the first time during the Covid. Initially, I faced several difficulties in raising the little parrot. However, with dedicated care and special attention, I successfully mastered the art of nurturing these magnificent creatures and now I have more than 100 parrots brought from abroad at my house. I cannot keep Indian parrots as it is not legally allowed."

Jainesh's love for parrots has now transformed into a full-fledged routine where he takes care of his beloved pets' well-being. He starts the day by providing them with water and soaked food at 7 am. The afternoon and evening meals follow, ensuring they receive timely nourishment. According to Jainesh, the cost of maintaining these exotic parrots is not a big deal. He spends around Rs 15,000 per month on food, water, and necessary medications to prevent diseases. He is also committed to maintaining a hygienic environment in cages, regularly cleaning and providing medications when needed.

Jainesh hosts various captivating species of parrots, such as Budgies, Cockatiels, Love Birds, Finch, Java and Macaw. Each parrot holds unique attributes, ranging from loyalty, attractive appearance and playful nature to exceptional intelligence and the ability to mimic human speech. The most unique feature of these exotic parrots is their length, which is estimated to be 100 cm. The magnificent exotic creatures hold a significant place in Jainesh's heart, and he cherishes the companionship and joy they bring to his life. With a remarkable collection of these beautiful birds, Jainesh Patel stands as an inspiration to bird enthusiasts and animal lovers alike.