Did You Know? The Cannes Red Carpet Wasn't Always Red! Watch for More Fascinating Trivia

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

thumbnail
Intriguing Trivia about Captivating Trivia(Video: ANI)

Hyderabad: The Cannes Film Festival red carpet is primed to welcome the biggest celebrities as it prepares to roll out on May 14. Before the biggest stars in cinema and fashion hit the scene, let's dive into some fascinating Cannes red carpet trivia.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 14, running until May 25. It's where the global film elite gather to celebrate talent and creativity. Since its inception on September 1, 1939, the Cannes Film Festival has grown into a beacon for filmmakers and media worldwide. Check out the video above for intriguing facts about the Cannes red carpet.

Last Updated : 21 hours ago

TAGGED:

CANNES 2024CANNES RED CARPETCANNES RED CARPET TRIVIACANNES RED CARPET UNKNOWN FACTS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

WATCH: Manisha, Sonakshi, Sanjeeda Dazzle in Their Ethnic Best at Heeramandi Success Bash

WATCH: Manisha, Sonakshi, Sanjeeda Dazzle in Their Ethnic Best at Heeramandi Success Bash

1 Min Read

May 11, 2024

Sunny Deol and Mahima Chaudhary's Casual Airport Look Grabs Attention - Watch

Sunny Deol and Mahima Chaudhary's Casual Airport Look Grabs Attention - Watch

1 Min Read

May 11, 2024

WATCH: Director Deepak Tijori, Alankrita Sahai, Others Grace Red Carpet Premiere of Tipppsy

WATCH: Celebs Grace Premiere of Deepak Tijori's directorial Tipppsy

1 Min Read

May 11, 2024

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which is being observed today across the country, the world famous Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan witnessed heavy rush of devotees on Friday.

Watch: Rush Of Devotees in Banke Bihari Temple On Akshaya Tritiya 2024

1 Min Read

May 10, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.