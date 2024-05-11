WATCH: Celebs Grace Premiere of Deepak Tijori's directorial Tipppsy

Mumbai: The film Tipppsy, helmed by Deepak Tijori, hit theatres on May 10. Ahead of its release, a star-studded red-carpet premiere was held attended by the film's cast, including the director and other notable celebrities.

The movie features director Deepak Tijori in a leading role alongside Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Nazia Hussain, and Sonia Birje in significant roles. Tipppsy promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, blending elements of drama, romance, and suspense to create a captivating cinematic experience.

In the film, Deepak Tijori's portrayal of a complex character, torn between the demands of love and duty, is expertly complemented by Alankrita Sahai's performance as a strong-willed woman who dares to challenge societal norms. As their paths cross, secrets begin to unravel, leading to a series of unexpected twists and turns that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.