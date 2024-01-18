Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): An eight-year-old ragpicker got electrocuted by a wire hanging around a transformer adjacent to a drain near Manchenahalli in Gouribidanur taluk of Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district on Thursday, police said.

The kid, identified as Nagendra, was picking rags when he accidentally pulled a guy wire connected to the transformer this morning. He instantly fell down on the road and succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Local people found the boy lying near the transformer and informed the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) officials. BESCOM officials reached the accident spot and ordered an inquiry by the electrical inspectorate.

They clarified that the accident did not occur due to BESCOM's negligence. "When the boy pulled the guy wire it came in contact with the electrical circuit and he was electrocuted," officials added.

Action will be taken after the report of the inspectorate is submitted, an official said. A BESCOM official, who visited the spot said that the construction work of the Chikkaballapur-Gauribidanur national highway and a drain repairing work are underway near the transformer. It is likely that the boy pulled the wire around the transformer from across the side of the drain, he said.