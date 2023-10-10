SIKKIMESE MAN WHO DIED WHILE SAVING VILLAGERS DURING FLASH FLOODS HAILED AS A HERO

Darjeeling (West Bengal): Dawa Lepcha, a 35-year-old man from the Loang Samdong area of Sikkim, displayed unwavering dedication to his duty that cost him his life. Serving as a staff member at the Teesta-5 hydroelectric project at Balutare in Singtam, Lepcha came in contact with a high-voltage power line while trying to open the gates of the dam as he witnessed a destructive torrent of water surging downstream. Lepcha leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife Geeta Kumari Rai, a daughter, and a son.

A destructive torrent of water surged downstream as a result of the flash flood in the Teesta river basin triggered by a cloudburst in the Lhonak lake in North Sikkim. This flood caused significant damage to the Chungthang dam. Lepcha witnessed this while he was on the rooftop of the dam. Without a moment's hesitation, he swung into action and started opening the gates of the Teesta hydroelectric dam one by one. While trying to open gate number 4, Lepcha came in contact with a high-voltage wire and he died on the spot.

As he managed to open three gates of the dam, the water level in the Teesta river began to descend, which saved several villages from being destructed. Late Dawa Lepcha's act of heroism serves as a poignant reminder of selflessness. Dawa Lepcha's brother Ranjan Lepcha said that he feels proud of his brother, who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others. He said, "Our family is devastated by my brother's death, but we also feel proud that he died while trying to save countless lives."