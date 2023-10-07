FLASH FLOODS IN HINTERLAND OF SIKKIM NOT AFFECTING OPERATIONAL SITUATION ALONG LAC ARMY

New Delhi: The Army on Saturday said the flash floods in the hinterland of Sikkim and the ongoing rescue efforts are not affecting its operational aspects along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the formations responsible for the border management posture are maintaining a high state of readiness.

While the hinterland of Sikkim has been affected, the operational situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim continues to be stable, the Army said. "The formations responsible for the Border Management Posture are maintaining a high state of readiness and are optimally stocked as per the sustainable operational logistics plan," it said.

"The Indian Army along with all agencies and civil administration continue their relentless search and rescue operations, while at the same time focusing on resuscitation of communication and other infrastructure in a well-coordinated manner," it said in a statement. The Army's assertion came on a day when the mortal remains of eight soldiers were found.