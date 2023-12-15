Bengaluru: Karnataka police detained four suspects, all women, for their possible connection with a sex determination racket. Health department officials and police are investigating to get to the root of the working of the racket. Acting on a tip-off, Health Department officials raided a hospital on Wednesday night after the female foetus was found in the hospital dustbin. The hospital was also sealed, sources said.

A team of officers led by District Health Officer Dr Sunil Kumar raided various hospitals in Nelamangala, Doddaballapur, Hosakote, and Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district. During the search, they found a 14- to 16-week-old female fetus from a hospital in Hosakote.

''Our team found a 14- to 16-week-old female foetus at a hospital in Hosakote. Sensing trouble, the owner of the hospital switched off his mobile phone and fled. The police are investigating the matter and none of the hospital staff is divulging details. The case is under investigation,'' District Health Officer Dr. Sunil Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the hospital and staff at Thirumalashettihalli Police Station. The functioning of a female fetus racket was noticed and traces were found in a sugarcane field of Hadya village in Mandya district a few months ago.

Some doctors were among 10 accused who were arrested in connection with the incident. The Karnataka government subsequently ordered a CID investigation into the case. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) started an investigation earlier this month.