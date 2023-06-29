FOUR KILLED IN SEPARATE ACCIDENTS IN KARNATAKA

Mangaluru: At least two people were killed and four others were injured on Thursday after a bus overturned as the driver of the vehicle lost control. The accident occurred on National Highway 48 near Motebennur village in Byadagi taluk. The victims were identified as 22-year-old Rahul and bus driver Sadananda Belagavi, (50).

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the Haveri district Hospital for treatment. According to sources, the bus was heading towards Meeraj of Maharashtra from Bengaluru when the accident took place. The Byadagi police registered a case.

Two minor riders were killed when a scooter hit a road divider near Maryhill of Mangaluru on Wednesday night. The deceased have been identified as Pachchanadi residents Pavan (16) and Chirag (15). The accident took place when the speeding scooter lost control in front of Vikas College in Maryhill and hit the divider. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in a bus as the ambulance could not reach the accident site on time. A case has been registered in this regard at the South Traffic Police Station.

Over 34,394 accidents have been reported in the last two years (2021-2022) across Karnataka, which resulted in 9,868 fatalities and 40,483 suffered injuries. This means an average of 94 accidents and 27 deaths were reported every day in the state during that period. And the highest number of road accidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh all over the country.