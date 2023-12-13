Mysore/Belagavi (Karnataka): Congress workers in Karnataka staged a protest on Wednesday evening, demanding that MP Pratap Simha who represents the Mysore-Kodagu constituency in the Lok Sabha be investigated in the Parliament security breach case.

The workers demanded that since the two intruders entered the Parliament on MP Pratap Simha's pass, he should be investigated. During the protest, some of the protesters blocked the Mysore-Madikeri road. Shortly after, Police foiled the protest and detained the workers. Parliament security breach was also deliberated upon in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly where a war of words happened between the BJP and Congress legislatives.

Following this, CM Siddaramaiah said, ''The Parliament attack incident should be condemned by all. They (intruders) got a pass from someone in Parliament. It seems that the security guards did not check them properly. They check everyone including the minister."

To this, DCM DK Shivakumar said, ''MP Pratap Simha is very intelligent. Did he give such people a pass? Everyone is calling me, asking me what and why. I saw about this on news channels. Those who broke into the parliament jumped from the top. All MPs are hiding like rats..."

Subsequently, Opposition leader R Ashok questioned Shivakumar, "This is a matter of condemnation. CM Siddaramaiah spoke well. But DK Shivakumar using this issue for politics. Shivakumar's brother is also an MP. What would have he done if he had given the pass?"

Minister Priyank Kharge also raised a question, "If a congress MPs had given the pass, R Ashok and BJP would have been silent then? At that time, we were all accused of treason. Now what is their stand about Pratap Singh?"