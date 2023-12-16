Belagavi: Authorities have suspended a police inspector of the concerned police station in Karnataka's Belagavi district in connection with the assault and naked parading of a middle aged tribal woman whose son had recently eloped with a girl of the village. The incident has heated up politics in the state with the BJP attacking the Siddaramaiah led Congress government which finds itself in the dock.

The National Commission for Women also inquired about the health of the victim even as the BJP has sent its 'Fact Finding panel' of five woman members to take stock of the incident. Sources said that City Police Commissioner SN Siddaramappa has issued an order suspending Police Inspector Vijayakumar Sinnura of Kakati station in Karnataka's Belagavi in connection with the case.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Dec 10 and 11 at Vantamuri village in Belagavi district where the 42-year-old woman was allegedly stripped naked, paraded and assaulted after being tied to an electric pole after her son eloped with a girl from the village.

Central BJP team arrives in Belagavi: BJP has attacked the Congress led state government over the incident and sent a 'fact finding panel' comprising woman MPs Afrajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Locket Chatterjee, Ranjita Koli and BJP National Secretary Asha Lakra. The delegation landed at the Sambra Airport from Delhi on Saturday morning.

The team visited the Sakhi One Stop Center in the district hospital premises of Belgaum and inquired about the health of the victim woman who is being treated there. The team is scheduled to visit the place where the incident took place. Talking to the media on the sidelines of the visit, BJP MP Aprajita Sarangi said police reached the spot "two hours after the incident".

Sarangi said that law and order in Karnataka under the Congress government has deteriorated. "Tribal women are not protected here. Asha Lakra said that the incident took place while the assembly session was going on. "However, the Congress leaders did not raise their voice in the House. Congress is using dalits only for vote bank," she said.

High Court takes cognizance: The Karnataka High Court has taken cognizance of the inhuman incident and has come down heavily on the state police. During the proceedings of the case on Thursday by a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit, the latter referred to the epic Mahabharata sayign “In today’s world, if Duryodhanas/Dushyashana come, no Krishna will come to help”.

NCW delegation meets victim: The National Commission for Women inquired about the health of the woman victim who was subjected to inhuman treatment by the assailants and is being treated in the hospital. A team led by National Commission for Women member Delina Khongadup visited the Sakhi One Stop Center of the Women and Child Development Department on Saturday morning and consoled the victim.

Delina Khongadup later spoke to the media and said that it is “unfortunate that the woman was undressed”. “Such an incident should not have happened. People need to change their mindset. The police investigation is going in the right direction. Work should be done to protect women. This incident cannot be tolerated,” she said.

Khongadup said that she is going to visit the place where the incident took place. On this occasion, District Collector Nitesh Patila, City Police Commissioner SN Siddaramappa, DCP Rohan Jagadisha, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department R. Nagaraja and other officials extended their full support to the National Commission for Women.

NHRC notice to Karnataka govt: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Karnataka government and the state's police chief after a 42-year-old woman was allegedly stripped, paraded naked and tied to an electric pole and assaulted in a village in Belagavi district, officials said on Friday. The purported act, as reported, seems to have a "stereotyped patriarchal approach", which is a clear demonstration of the violation of the right to life and dignity of the victim, the National Human Rights Commission observed in a statement.