Ram Temple consecration: She will break her vow of silence after 30 years

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) : It was a 30-years-long penance, a vow which was very difficult to follow, but once the decision was taken, it had to be followed. As the vow was sincerely observed, so God had to concede the prayer. This is the story of Saraswati Devi, a resident of Dhanbad, whose joy knows no bounds as her wishes along with those of of crores of Indians are going to be fulfilled on January 22.

Lord Shri Ram temple is going to be inaugurated in Ayodhya on 22 January. With the desire to build this temple, Saraswati has been on a vow of silence for the last 30 years. Her vow was that the day Lord Shri Ram's temple would be built in Ayodhya, she would break her silence.

Happiness in the family:- Actually, in the 1990s, the movement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was in full swing across the country. During this time, Saraswati Devi, a resident of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, not only dreamed of the Ram temple, but also performed hard penance for the construction of the temple. Now her penance of silent meditation has been successful. There is an atmosphere of happiness in his family. Her sons are eager to hear the words soon from their mother after thirty years.

Invitation to Ayodhya: Ram Lalla will be consecrated in Ayodhya on 22 January. Saraswati Devi has also been invited to participate in the Pran Pratishtha program of the temple. She will leave for Ayodhya on Monday itself. After thirty years, she will break her silence. She will break her fast by saying Shri Ram Vachan.

Wrote on paper:- The 85 year old Saraswati Devi, a resident of Karamtand, Dhanbad, visited Char Dham during her silent meditation. She visited Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Tirupati Balaji, Somnath Temple and Baba Baidyanathdham. Saraswati Devi, who dedicated her life at the devotion of Lord Ram, spent most of her time in Ayodhya during these years.