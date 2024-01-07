Chandigarh: Ramji Lal Tilakdhari is one of those Kar Sevaks who took part in the 1990 Rath Yatra. He had brought five bricks to his home from Ayodhya and was eventually arrested by the police. After fighting the legal battle for 12 years, he became free and is living with his family in Ram Darbar, Chandigarh. He calls himself a Ram devotee.

In 1990, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had given a call and called Hindus from all over the country as kar sevaks to Ayodhya for the Rath Yatra. Then Ramji Lal Bairwa also took part in it. He had reached Ayodhya via Delhi. A total of 6 people from Chandigarh took part in this Rath Yatra. While talking to ETV Bharat, Ramji Lal Bairwa said that before independence, his ancestors were associated with the Sangh Parivar. He also had special interest in the Sangh.

His family used to do farming. After independence, he came to Chandigarh from Jaipur for work. He has been living in Chandigarh for the last 60 years. He said that they are associated with Sanatan Dharma. Rajmata Scindia called us to Ayodhya in 1990 and he along with some friends reached Ayodhya via Delhi. Big leaders were giving speeches there. "Seeing the overwhelming devotion of Ram, I had brought 5 bricks from there, so that those bricks could be installed in the Vishwakarma temple being built in Chandigarh."

Ramji Lal kept the bricks at home for a long time, but after the arrest order on 13 December 1992, the police arrested him on 14 December by forming a cordon around his house. He had an argument with the then SHO of Chandigarh, Chimma, because his arrest was allegedly made without any evidence. The police recovered the bricks from him and kept him in jail for a month.

He further said that in 1992, he was caught by the police after a complaint. Due to which in 1993, after being in jail for a month, he went to Kuwait. In 2006, he came home. In the meanwhile his family had to face many difficulties in his absence. His wife worked in a factory. Did sewing and educated four children and arranged their marriages. A lawyer from Chandigarh supported him from time to time and freed him from the legal battle. Today, one daughter of Ramji lives with him, two daughters are married in Delhi and the son is working as a lawyer in Chandigarh District Court.