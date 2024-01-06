Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) : January 22 has come under spotlight due to the historic consecration of Ramlalla consecration in Ayodhya. The Hindu organisations have already started urging to the devotees to observe this day as yet another festival. Adding to such fervour, many pregnant women in Uttar Pradesh are opting for deliveries on this day to coincide with the consecration ceremony.

These women want to make this special day memorable by giving birth to their children. They are thinking that if their children are born on this day, it would be as good as the rebirth of 'Ramlalla' in their homes. For this, these pregnant women have been asking their doctors that their delivery should be done on the consecration day.

This trend has already surfaced in Kanpur. They remember mother Kausalya and wish that Ram be born in their house too. At one point, the doctor smiled after listening to their words and promised to ensure that the pregnant women who are fit and healthy are operated for delivery on 22 January.

In a special conversation with ETV correspondent, senior doctor Seema Dwivedi said that generally 15 to 20 deliveries are taking place in the hospital every day. "If we have to do more operations on January 22, we are ready," she said. However, she said that she will have to see the health conditions of the patients. She will take special care to ensure that pregnant women do not face any problems during these deliveries.