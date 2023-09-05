Ranchi (Jharkhand): Vikas Chandra Srivastava, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Jharkhand has been teaching underprivileged children even before he cleared his Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination in 2013. Srivastava has also launched a free YouTube channel to reach out to more students. Several students studying in a coaching centre run by the DSP have cleared various competitive examinations.

Vikas, a resident of Hazaribagh cleared JPSC in 2013. He used to teach students even while preparing for competitive exams at the Elegant Coaching Center on Guru Gobind Singh Road. This institution has been teaching students for various competitive examinations since 2001. Even after being appointed as a DSP, Vikas did not stop teaching. During his visits to villages or tribal areas, he tries to spare some time to reach out to the children and guide them.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Vikas said, "So far, 16 of my students have been selected for DSP posts and 35 for Administrative Services and other cadres." In 2012, 50 of his students were successful in the reinstatement examination for Inspector posts.

On his YouTube channel "DSP ki Pathshala' Vikas conducts live classes in which 500 to 600 students connect with him. At present, his YouTube channel has almost 50,000 subscribers. He provides study notes and tips to the students through this channel. Apart from this, the DSP also helps aspiring students by donating books to them for preparing for competitive exams. This extraordinary policeman who juggles between two professions has been teaching guiding and mentoring underprivileged children is a beacon of hope for many.

