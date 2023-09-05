Alipurduar (West Bengal): Son of a small-time trader, Manish Oraon Minjhe – a resident of Kalchini in Alipurduar district has cracked the West Bengal Medical Board exam and is currently getting admitted at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. The tribal boy from the hills whose mother spends most of the day in the tea gardens as a daily wage labourer would have never been successful, if not for the Superintendent of the Police, Y Raghuvanshi came and held his hand.

Minjhe is not alone, but this man in uniform, has walked beyond the corridors of law and order and opened up a whole new world for the aspiring and needy students of the districts. This extraordinary police officer, whose journey began with a dream to serve and protect, has now extended his role to become a guardian of education, a mentor, and a beacon of hope for the meritorious students who had been struggling to reach their goals due to a lack of resources and opportunities.

“On behalf of the West Bengal Government and West Bengal Police, we have been taking several different community policing initiatives. When we interacted with youths of the state, we got to know that they were able to clear the physical tests, but lagged behind in clearing the written exams. This does not mean that the youngsters here are not talented,” Raghuvanshi said.

“The reason behind this is that they do not have the right kind of exposure required to clear the exam. This means they are not aware of the syllabus and the study material required to clear the exam. Being police officials, we all have cleared certain exams, which is why we all have a knowledge of what to study and from where,” he added.

Raghuvanshi – originally a resident of Hyderabad, who earned his stripes as an IPS officer in 2016 after graduating from IIT Kharagpur, embodies the spirit of community policing. It all started with a simple but profound realization – students had complaints, and these grievances needed to be addressed. The superintendent recognized that without proper facilities and guidance, even the most talented students would struggle to succeed in their exams. This is when the idea of offering coaching classes was born.

However, Raghuvanshi knew he couldn't do it alone. His vision was grand, and he needed the support of various voluntary organizations, friends, and even teachers from coaching centers to make it a reality. And so, a network of dedicated educators and mentors was assembled, all with the singular goal of nurturing the bright minds of the district.

“But, we cannot directly teach the students, because our core job is policing. We requested some coaching centres. Some people agreed to volunteer in this initiative. Some of my friends who were with me during my coaching days have also come forward to help the youth. Some businessmen are sponsoring books for the students. We have opened some coaching centres and we are continuing them,” Raghuvanshi said.

“This initiative has been successful. This shows that there is no dearth of talent in the youngsters here. Under this initiative, students from Birpara coaching centres have cleared several exams. IIT JEE NEET coaching is also given here. This shows that the more exposure we give to youngsters, the more will be the success rate. In this digital age, the quality of education has improved,” the police super said.

The impact was nothing short of extraordinary. In just one year of coaching, 25 students secured various jobs, and some even earned the opportunity to study medicine in government medical colleges. These remarkable success stories were a testament to the dedication of Superintendent Raghuvanshi and his team. They had not only opened doors for these students but had also ignited a flame of hope and possibility in their hearts.

Although his profession was in law enforcement, Superintendent Raghuvanshi had become an educator, a mentor, and a guide to the meritorious students in the tea belt. He understood that the path to success was not easy, especially for those who lacked resources. His dedication to creating opportunities for these students made him a guardian of studies and a beacon of hope in the Alipurduar district.

The police superintendent's efforts extended beyond mere coaching. He ensured that every police station in the district had arrangements for coaching, under the name 'Koshis' or Effort, covering various competitive examinations such as IIT and WBCS. His goal was clear: to empower the youth with knowledge and skills that would enable them to secure better futures. It was not just about providing coaching; it was about building a community of support and mentorship around the students.

The transformation did not stop at coaching centres. Recognizing the need for connectivity and access to study materials, the superintendent made arrangements for online coaching classes and opened the doors of police stations to meritorious students, providing them with Wi-Fi facilities. This move was a testament to his commitment to ensure that nothing would stand in the way of these deserving geniuses and their goals.

Speaking about his mission, Superintendent Raghuvanshi humbly said, "I will never replace Master Mashai, (Teacher) but I can work tirelessly to help students in our community reach their goals. It is our responsibility and duty towards society." His words echoed with the sincerity of a man who saw the potential in every student, regardless of their background.

“I never thought that I would be able to make it to a medical college and become a doctor but it was because of Sir (Raghuvanshi) I am able to do it. No words are enough to express my gratitude. I also want to become a part of this mission and teach others so that they can also become successful,” Mijhe shied away with a smile.