After three decades, Muharram procession back in Srinagar with administration's nod

Srinagar: In a landmark and historic decision, the Jammu and Kashmir administration allowed conditional Muharram procession from Gurubazaar to Dalgate in Srinagar after a gap of 34 years, with certain conditions. Thousands of Shia mourners joined the procession during the prescribed time.

On Wednesday, District Magistrate Srinagar Ajaz Asad issued an order permitting the procession for two hours from 6 to 8 am, asking Shia mourners to maintain peace and security during the procession.

The 8th and 10th Muharram processions were banned in 1989 after the eruption of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the apprehension of law and order disruptions. The administration's decision to allow the procession is seen as a landmark achievement for peace in valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

Shia mourners and leaders have welcomed the decision of the government and hope that the last procession taken out on 10th of Muharram is also allowed. In response to the administration’s decision, Maulvi Imran Reza Ansari, President of the All Jammu & Kashmir Shia Association, urged all devotees of Imam Hussain (AS) to participate in the historical juloos in a peaceful manner.

“The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has permitted the Muharram 8 procession after 3 decades. I urge all the Azadars of Imam Hussain (AS) to participate in this historical juloos in a peaceful manner, becoming the messengers of Hussain (AS) to the whole world. Let our devotion resonate with love and compassion, as we carry the timeless message of Imam Hussain’s sacrifice,” Maulvi Imran Resa Ansar, Secretary General JKY President AKSA said in a statement.

Also read-J&K administration allows Muharram procession after three decades