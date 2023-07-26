Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has allowed a Muharram procession from Gurubazaar to Dalgate in the city after a gap of more than three decades. Decks were cleared by the administration for the 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar that too after three decades.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that the procession will be allowed on the traditional route in Srinagar for two hours from 6 am to 8 am. The decision was taken after taking all aspects of the prevailing situation into consideration.

"It is noteworthy that the traditional procession of the 8th Muharram will start from Shaheed Ganj and conclude at Dalgate. The traditional procession of Muharram was banned since 1989 due to the law and order situation," said Bidhuri, adding, "There was a long-pending demand from our Shia brothers that the traditional procession on Muharram from Gurubazaar to Dalgate be allowed. It was not allowed for the past 32-33 years. Now the administration has decided to allow the procession. It is a historic step."

He said the peaceful culmination of tomorrow's programme will help the administration take similar decisions on other issues. "If anyone tries to create disturbance under this garb, they will be dealt with strictly," Bidhuri said. He said the people of Kashmir have created an atmosphere that has helped the administration to take this historic decision.

"I want to congratulate the Shia brethren and other people of Kashmir. They have created an atmosphere that made it easy for the administration to take this decision. The only difficulty we faced was that tomorrow is a working day. We have restricted the timing of the procession from 6.00 am to 8.00 am so that others are also not inconvenienced," Bidhuri added.

He said the administration has taken all the necessary steps for the procession. "Ambulances will be on standby, water will be kept available and buses will be stationed at Dalgate for the mourners. We are hopeful that the procession will pass off peacefully," he said.