RAJOURI ENCOUNTER ENTERS DAY 2 GUNFIGHT RESUMES

Rajouri encounter enters day 2

Jammu: An encounter between militants and joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri district where four soldiers including two Army officers were killed on Wednesday, entered its second day on Thursday. Sources said that two more Army soldiers have been injured as gunfight resumed this morning between hidden militants and security.

Earlier on Wednesday when the firing took place, four army soldiers include two officer-ranked personnel and two jawans were killed in the militants' firing. Army sources said that troops, including Special Forces, were deployed in the area after inputs were received about the movement of a group of terrorists in the area.

They said that based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in Kalakote Area, Gulabgarh Forest, and Rajouri District. “The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress," said Indian Army's White Knight Corps on the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kalakote area of Rajouri, J&K.

"Contact was established on November 22 and an intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by our own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said.