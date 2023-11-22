Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter broke out between militants and joint forces of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri district of Jammu province on Wednesday, officials said. Police sources said that two terrorists are believed to be trapped at the site of the encounter.

The gunfight is believed to have broken out after joint forces of Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area. The encounter comes four days after six militants were killed in separate encounters in Rajouri and Kulgam districts.

In Rajouri, the gunfight broke out at Guller-Behrote area of Budhal tehsil of the district in Jammu province. A spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that a joint team of police, army, and the CRPF killed five terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in an encounter in Samnoo area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

He said that incriminating materials have been recovered from the site of the encounter. The gunfight in Kulgam had broken out on the evening of Thursday shortly after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants. The operation was then suspended for the night and resumed on Friday morning as it culminated with the killings of the five militants.