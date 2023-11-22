Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Invariably invoking the Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated four more employees including president of the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) on terror charges under the law invoked of late. Besides DAK President Dr Nissar ul Hassan, a police constable, a teacher, and a lab bearer in the higher education department have been terminated by Sinha-led administration by invoking Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India.

The Article empowers the government to terminate employees without even conducting an inquiry. The other three sacked employees apart from DAK President are Abdul Salam Rather, working as a laboratory bearer in Higher Education department, Abdul Majeed Bhat, a constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police Department and Farooq Ahmad Mir, working as a teacher in the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated nearly 60 employees under the Article 311 of the Indian Constitution on charges of terror. It can be recalled that the LG Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration had in July this year terminated four employees including Public Relations Officer of the Kashmir University on similar charges by invoking the said Article.