RAJOURI ENCOUNTER ANTI PAKISTAN PROTESTS HELD IN JAMMU AGAINST KILLING OF ARMY SOLDIERS

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): In the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, protests against Pakistan were held at various places on Thursday against the killing of the five soldiers including two Army officers in an encounter in Rajouri district. Security forces also killed two militants in the encounter. President of Jammu West Assembly Movement Sunil Dimple took out a protest rally in New Plot Jammu today and burned the effigy of Pakistan.

Simultaneously Bajrang Dal workers protested at the Jammu bus stand and demanded strong reply to Pakistan in response to the killings of the Army soldiers in the Rajouri encounter. At the party office, the Bajrang Dal paid homage to the slain soldiers and raised slogans against Pakistan. The Shiv Sena expressed deep grief over the killing of army soldiers.

A condolence meeting was held at the party's state office, a minute's silence was observed and tributes were paid to the slain soldiers. Condolences were also expressed to the bereaved families. State Shiv Sena chief Manish Sahni said that the “drumbeat of everything is fine is being beaten in Jammu and Kashmir, but the ground reality is quite the opposite”.

“On August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two parts and our privileges were taken away. We were shown the dream of a new Jammu and Kashmir free of militancy, but more than four years later, there has been no significant change in the situation on the ground,” he said. President of Jammu West Assembly Movement Sunil Dimple criticized the government and said that the militants active in Pakistan have also established their foothold in Jammu division.