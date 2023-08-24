Srinagar: Former Congress president and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Srinagar on Friday for a private visit. Congress sources told ETV Bharat that Rahul Gandhi will reach Srinagar on Friday from Leh and will stay in a houseboat in Nigeen Lake.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany him. This is Rahul Gandhi's second visit to Srinagar in recent times. Earlier, he visited Srinagar during Bharat Jodo Yatra and hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk and Congress Office in Srinagar. However, today's visit is not political but private.

Sources said that stringent security arrangements have been made for his visit by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Rahul is in Ladakh where he met different delegations, spoke to the media and held a bike rally up to Pangong Lake. On Thursday evening, Rahul held an interaction with a group of youths after he reached Kargil town on Thursday on the last leg of his tour of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The former Congress president is scheduled to address a public meeting on Friday in poll-bound Kargil, news agency PTI quoted senior Congress leader and former legislator Asgar Ali Karbalai. The election to 26 seats of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, is slated for September 10 and the counting of votes will be held four days later.

