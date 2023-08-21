RAHUL GANDHI MEETS LOCALS BIKERS IN NUBRA VALLEY DURING LADAKH VISIT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Ladakh, on Monday met locals and bikers in Nubra valley, sources said. Rahul reached Nubra valley on Monday morning after his return from Pangong Tso lake. As Rahul riding a sports bike stopped in Nubra valley, a crowd of locals and bikers jostled to meet him and take selfies with the Congress leader.

A video of Rahul's visit is also being widely shared on the Internet. In the video, the bikers and locals can be seen taking selfies with the Congress leader. Rahul arrived in Leh on Thursday for a visit initially scheduled for two days. However, the Congress leader later extended the schedule to visit Kargil district in the Ladakh union territory.

On the first day of his visit, Rahul Gandhi witnessed a football match in Leh. Later he took a bike ride from Leh to Pangong Tso lake where he paid tribute to his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Aug. 20. Earlier, talking to the reporters in Leh, Rahul Gandhi again raked up the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi said that the locals had told him that the Chinese Army had intruded into the Indian side and taken away their grazing lands. “People told me that the land which was earlier used for grazing was taken away and now they cannot go there. The Prime Minister said that not an inch of land has been lost, that is not true. Ask anyone in Ladakh, they will tell you this,” he said while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter.