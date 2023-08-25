Rahul Gandhi addressing Congress workers in Kargil

Kargil (Ladakh): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised that he would raise the issues of Ladakh in the next session of the Parliament. The Gandhi scion while addressing a rally at Beamathang in Kargil, said, "I want to assure you that there are people of different religions, and castes. For us, everyone is the same".

"...Ladakh is a strategic location...One thing is very clear China has taken away India's land...It is sad that the PM in the opposition meeting said that not even an inch of Ladakh has been taken by China. This is a lie," he said. "I have roamed all over Ladakh and this is the most beautiful place in India," Rahul Gandhi, a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala said.

Rahul Gandhi also said, "There are local issues in Ladakh. I will raise the main issues of Ladakh in Parliament." He also took a jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that they were spreading violence in the country.

He also said that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which he has undertaken from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, was supposed to come to Ladakh, but the administration then denied permission citing harsh weather conditions.

"During the Ladakh tour, you told me that your political voice is being suppressed. You are not getting your rights. You were given false promises of employment, unemployment is at its peak here. The communication system that should be there is not there. The Congress party is standing with you against all your troubles," added the former Congress chief.

"The ideology of Gandhiji and Congress is in the blood of Ladakh. When I was travelling in Ladakh, I talked to many labourers. They come from different states and work here. I asked them how do you find the people of Ladakh? All the labourers told me that it seems Ladakh is our second home. Whenever we have any problem, the people of Ladakh help us completely," added Rahul Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Congress leader Rajani Patil was present on the occasion.

