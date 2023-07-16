Kashmir's bone carving artist, a head turner at Srinagar exhibition

Srinagar: When one looks at Aziz-ur-Rehman's artefacts, one can mistake him for an exorcist. However, the young man does not deal with spirits but makes art out of waste material including bones of dead animals.

The bone carving artist's work is on display at a two-day exhibition being held at Kashmir Art Emporium in Srinagar from Saturday. The exhibition, organised under the 'Know Your Artisan' initiative by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, drew an enthusiastic crowd of visitors to witness the exquisite craftsmanship.

"I collect different waste materials like animal bones and waste wood and make different things out of them. Like I have these skulls, bull horn, flower vases, bone brush holders and bone ornaments etc. In ornaments, we have necklaces, pendants, and bracelets. Then we have bone candles, bone pen holders, bone pen holders and many others," said Aziz-ur-Rehman.

A resident of Srinagar, Rehman embarked on this distinctive path in the art world—crafting jewellery items from animal bones— to stand out amidst Kashmir's traditional focus on fine design elements such as embroidery, Kani weaving, and carpet weaving. His passion for "working with scrap bones and wood to create unique items" has resulted in an intriguing collection of jewellery, keychains, knives, and decorative pieces.

Rehman said his interest in art dates back to his childhood. "I always had a penchant for creativity. During my spare time, I enjoyed making things, playing with tools, and tending to my garden. These hobbies nurtured my artistic inclinations," he said.

The inspiration for his bone carving artistry originated from a childhood incident involving his mother's preparation of Harissa, a popular meat delicacy consumed during winters in Kashmir. Seeing his mother discard the bones after boiling the meat, Aziz carved a knife from a large bone and proudly showcased it to his family.

The positive response he received ignited his excitement and passion for bone carving, a fascination that has endured over the years. While acknowledging the challenges faced by artists striving to make a living in Kashmir, Aziz expressed unwavering dedication to his craft.

Director of Handicrafts and Handloom, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, emphasized the significance of exhibitions like this in promoting art and supporting artists. He stressed the need to recognize and provide platforms for unique art forms such as bone carving, aiming to inspire visitors to appreciate and purchase these remarkable creations, ultimately empowering young artisans both creatively and financially.

"We are promoting arts in this space. Today is the 8th exhibition and every time we try to give a platform to a new artist...We want people from different art forms, doing experiments in their crafts, to come over here and showcase their art through this platform. Srinagar has received recognition as UNESCO creative city. Through that also, we showcase different crafts and craftsmen," he said.

Many people were seen admiring the artefacts which are based on the concept of turning waste into wealth. "It's absolutely mind-blowing, creative and innovative. I liked this and art is something which purifies your soul and keeps you away from depression and a lot of things you are facing in life. I really like the idea of turning waste into useful things," said Faizan Zahoor, a student who attended the exhibition.

