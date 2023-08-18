JAMMU AND KASHMIR TOP POLICE OFFICIAL FLAGS OFF FIRST BATCH OF BUDDHA AMARNATH YATRA

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on Friday morning flagged off the first batch of 1,338 pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar Base camp for the Buddha Amarnath Shrine at Mandi in the Poonch district.

A Large number of representatives from religious and social organizations were also present on the occasion including Vinayakrao Deshpande, Central General Secretary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Mukesh Khanderkar, North India General Secretary, VHP, Rajesh Gupta, Working President, VHP- Jammu & Kashmir and others. A large number of devotees were also present on the occasion. They were seen chanting hymns and bhajans.

Also read: 6,000 perform Amarnath Yatra on 31st day, total crosses 3.97 lakh

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Singh said that 'Shri Buddha Amarnath Ji Yatra' is one of the important pilgrimages of Northern India in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He appreciated the role of various agencies in making the Yatra successful.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, as well as the paramilitary forces, have been deployed for the safety of the Yatra. Among the pilgrims were 907 males,411 females, and 20 children, who left in 29 vehicles for the Buddha Amarnath Ji Yatra. Various other measures have also been taken for the convenience of pilgrims. The other well-known pilgrimage that takes place in Jammu and Kashmir is the Amarnath Yatra.

Also read: Buldhana: Six killed after bus carrying Amarnath pilgrim collides head-on with another on Mumbai Nagpur Highway