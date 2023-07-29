Buldana: At least six passengers were killed and 25 others were injured after a private bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims collided with another private bus collided head-on on the flyover near Lakshmi Nagar in Malkapur in Maharashtra's Buldhana district along the Mumbai - Nagpur Highway at around 3 am, on Saturday.

Buldhana police who got the information, rushed to the spot and involved in the rescue operations. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Buldana headquarters. The bus ferrying Amarnath pilgrims was returning to Hingoli and had about 35 - 40 pilgrims on board.

The other bus involved in the accident was heading to Nashik from Nagpur and was carrying about 25- 30 passengers. Both the buses were mangled in the accident. The bodies of the deceased were moved to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to initial information, the bus going towards Nashik was trying to overtake a truck when the mishap occurred. The Nashik-bound bus came in in front of the second bus, leading to a head-on collision. Six persons, including two women, were killed and more than 20 were injured, according to the officials.

Police sources said the death toll is likely to go up since there are a few who were critically injured and are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Earlier on July 1, 26 people including three children were charred to death after a bus caught fire, in a devastating incident on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra. The bus carrying 33 passengers from Nagpur to Pune on the Samruddhi Expressway overturned and caught fire in Sindkhedraja in Buldhana at 1.32 am, killing 26 occupants.