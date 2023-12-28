Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Barely a week after Kashmir was rocked by a suspected multi-crore scam, leading regional political party, the People's Democratic Party on Thursday alleged a fake job racket involving a turncoat politician and his henchmen. In a post on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the PDP wrote, “Crooked criminals are abusing their proximity with politicians & powerful people to blatantly prey on the helplessness and poverty of common masses. These criminals then misuse security cover to threaten individuals who try to lodge FIRs. Urge DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police to take stern action”.

The PDP also put a video statement of a man alleging a nexus between a turncoat politician and his henchmen he said are duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them jobs. The man in the video claims that the turncoat politician has been posing as 'Director Agriculture' and looting gullible unemployed youth of lakhs of rupees in the name of providing them jobs.

The henchmen of this turncoat politician approach the unemployed youth with the promise of jobs and book an appointment with the 'Director Agriculture', the man in the video claimed. “This is happening at Lal Mandi (the office of Director Agriculture Kashmir). The henchmen of this politician tell the gullible unemployed youth that 'sahib' has gone on field inspection and will not be at the office.

They arrange an outdoor meeting in the park with this self -styled 'Director Agriculture' and later loot the unemployed youth of lakhs of rupees,” the man added. While the PDP tagged the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the X post, there was no immediate comment from the police over the matter.