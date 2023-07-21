CRIME BRANCH KASHMIR BUSTS FAKE JOB RACKET PRODUCES CHARGE SHEET AGAINST NINE ACCUSED

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Economic Offences Wing Srinagar of the Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Friday produced a charge sheet in a court against nine people accused of fraudently securing jobs at the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, offiicials said. It is learnt that the Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar of Crime Branch Kashmir produced the charge sheet in Case FIR No. 26/2015 u/Ss 420, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir against nine persons for their alleged involvement in fraudulently securing jobs in SKIMS Soura after having committed criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery of certificates etc.

According to a CBK spokesman, the case owes its origin to an official communication received by Crime Branch Kashmir from the Director, SKIMS Soura. In his complaint, the Director SKIMS said that pursuant to SKIMS Soura order No. SIMS-23 (P) of 2015, among others, the accused Shakoor Ahmad Tantray, son of Mohammad Yousuf Tantray, a resident of Ponipora Kulgam, Mohammad Shahid Murtaza, son of Mohammad Shaban Dar of Wanpora Kulgam; Shazia Hassan, daughter of Gh. Hassan of Kulpora Srandoo Kulgam; Mudasir Bashir Sofi, son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi of Noorbagh Kulgam and Shameem Ahmad Naik, son of Hamidullah Naik of Banimullah Kulgam were appointed as Nursing Orderlies subject to verification/ genuineness of their academic credentials/ D.O.B. certificates etc.

Also read: Jharkhand: Investor loses Rs 1.33 crore to crypto currency fraud

However, as per the verification report furnished by the Joint Secretary (Verification), J&K State Board of School Education, Kashmir it transpired that the academic/ D.O.B. certificates submitted by the above-named individuals were fake and forged, the CBK said. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 26 of 2015 came to be registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation was started to probe into the allegations.

The CBK spokesman said that during investigation it was determined that, in addition to the five accused individuals named above, two more individuals, namely Aamir Hassan Khan, son of Ghulam Hassan Khan of Badrakund Ganderbal and Jehangir Ahmad Dar son of Gh. Hassan Dar of Ashmuji Kulgam had also produced fake/ forged certificates for securing the said job at SKIMS Soura.

It also came to fore during investigation that two persons, viz., Rashid-ul-Hassan Gojjar, son of Gh. Hassan of Aarigutnoo Kulgam and Mohammad Akbar Lone (now deceased), son of Gh. Rasool Lone of Gund Fatehpora Anantnag were responsible for forging and fabrication of the marks cards for monetary considerations.

Evidence collected during investigation has established individual and collective criminal culpability and proved that offences punishable U/Ss 420, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC have been committed by the nine accused persons, the CBK said. Charge-report (challan) of the instant case has been presented before the Court of Forest Magistrate, Srinagar for judicial determination.