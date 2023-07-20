Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Cybercrime Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of a large-scale fraud involving cryptocurrency in which Rs 1.33 crore have been embezzled from the account of a person, Naveen Kumar Verma, in Ranchi.

Naveen, a cryptocurrency market investor from the Dhurva area here, has filed a complaint in the cybercrime branch. In his complaint, he said," During the trading of funds, I deposited 1,47,068 US Dollars (approximately Rs 1.20 crore) with the company's chief analyst, Mr Mark, who offered me a three-day contract on the basis of a five per cent commission to increase my deposit by Rs 1.33 crore. After signing the contract, my deposit increased to 1 lakh 95 thousand and twenty-eight U.S. Dollars."

Under this contract, Naveen gave the commission to Mark. However, he claimed that when he went to withdraw US$ 52,000 from his account, he did not get the money. According to Naveen, he also contacted Mark but did not get a response.

Naveen said he started trading on a platform called ‘Trade PCP Coin’ where he got some very promising and interesting deals. He claimed that the company’s analyst, ‘A16Z’, gave him the option to raise or decrease the price of Bitcoin on the platform’s WhatsApp group. The company also made suggestions to its investors on the platform to increase the price of Bitcoin. The company promised to compensate the investors for half of the financial loss on the platform.

