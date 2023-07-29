Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited Bota Kadal area of downtown Srinagar to participate in the main 'Zuljanah' procession marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the prophet of Islam. The day is popularly known as the day of 'Ashura' (10th day), that is, the 10th of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.

“Today on Youm-e-Ashoora joined Zuljinah procession at Botakadal, Srinagar's Downtown and paid my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for righteousness and greater good of humankind serves as a beacon light for the world,” LG Manoj Sinha said in a tweet. The LG also attached pictures showing him in the middle of hundreds of mourners taking out the Zuljanah procession (a revered horse by the Shias symbolizing that of Imam Hussain) on the occasion.

Also read: After three decades, Muharram procession back in Srinagar with administration's nod

Eyewitnesses said that LG Sinha also offered a 'chaddar' (blanket) to Zuljanah and paid rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on the occasion. He also distributed refreshments among the mourners and extended full support to them, the eyewitnesses said. The LG reached the Bota Kadal area of Srinagar, dominated by Shia population, amid tight security cover at around 11 am in the morning.

The LG was accompanied by top civil and police officers including ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad and other officials. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while speaking to the media on the occasion said that the procession was going on peacefully.

The Shia mourners extended their gratitude for LG's support. Significantly, the Jammu and Kashmir administration this year allowed the Muharram processions in Srinagar through traditional routes after over three decades.