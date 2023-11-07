Inmates at Jammu jail to light up Diwali with colourful candles

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of upcoming Diwali, the festival of lights, inmates at Amphalla jail in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir have been working tirelessly to make colourful candles to spread light on the auspicious occasion. Inmates at the Amphala jail in Jammu have been learning the art of candle making for several weeks leading up to Diwali under the guidance of skilled trainers.

The candles are being manufactured under the brand name of 'Roshni' for the upcoming Diwali festival. By providing opportunities for skill development and gainful employment, the Amphalla jail authorities are actively working towards the inmates' reformation and eventual reintegration into society, ensuring a second chance for a better tomorrow.

These colourful candles are then sold at the 'Sudhar' Retail outlet outside the Jail. Under the guidance of skilled trainers, the inmates have been crafting a wide variety of candles, incorporating vibrant colours and beautiful designs to add a festive touch to the celebrations. Divulging further details about the development, Harish Kotwal, Jail Superintendent at the Amphala jail in Jammu said that the move is part of the welfare measures for the inmates at the jail by the jail administration.