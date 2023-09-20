Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Inmates of Agra district jail are busy making eco-friendly lamps that will brightly illuminate the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepawali. At least 50,000 traditional lamps (diyas) made from cow dung will be transported to Ayodhya on the occasion of the Diwali festival.

Prisoners of the district jail have been working on a war footing basis on the project. Around 45 to 50 inmates of the Agra district jail are proficient in making eco-friendly earthen lamps laced with cow dung.

Explaining the project, Hariom Sharma, the jail Superintendent, said, "We have nearly 45 to 50 inmates, who are experts in making eco-friendly earthen lamps mixed with cow dung. The product does not cause any harm to the environment. They have received training in making sculptures from mud and clay. Fifty more inmates have joined the project. Altogether hundred inmates were toiling hard to produce fifty thousand 'diyas' which be supplied to Ayodhya before the Deepawali festival."

The proficiency in making clay art by Agra district jail inmates has gained popularity over the years. Last year, the Gayatri Gayatri Shaktipeeth located at Avalkheda, a village in Agra district, ordered 51,000 eco-friendly 'diyas' made of cow dung.

Even a stall was put up in front of the Agra district jail, where inmates were selling environment-friendly earthen 'diyas'. The cost of these diyas was 40 paisa per piece. Scores of people had thronged the stall to purchase 'diyas' for decorating their homes on the occasion of Diwali.