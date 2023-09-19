Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The construction of the Shri Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla has been going in full swing. Workers are giving finishing touches to the ground floor of the temple. More than 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple to have glimpses of Ram Lalla.

To accommodate the expected footfall of more than one lakh devotees, a tunnel is being constructed from the main gate of the temple. The tunnel will lead up to the 800-foot-long rampart from where the devotees will be able to circumambulate the temple.

Disclosing details about the under-construction temple, L&T project manager Vinod Mehta said, "The number of devotees visiting Lord Shri Ram temple cannot be known right now. But, the rampart is constructed in such a way as to accommodate more than 1.5 lakh people every day. The devotees will enter the temple through a park. A tunnel has been built in the eastern direction of the temple. Some devotees will take to the tunnel to perform circumambulation. It will help in preventing conflict between devotees coming inside through the park and those circumambulating during the puja."

The construction work of the ground floor of the temple will be completed before the consecration ceremony. The tunnel is being constructed for the hassle-free movement of devotees. Finishing work is being done on the ground floor of the temple. It will be ready before the consecration ceremony.

The 162-foot-high three-storeyed magnificent Shri Ram temple is being constructed in the Ram Janmabhoomi area. The grand temple is being constructed over an area of 2.7 acres. Carved stones brought from Rajasthan are being installed. The height of the rampart is 48 feet. It is being constructed around the temple maintaining a perimeter of eight acres.