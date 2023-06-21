Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): On the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday led a massive Yoga event at Botanical Garden Srinagar with hundreds of people doing the asanas. Besides Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh led led a similar program in Jammu.

Besides, troops on the Line of Control and International Border also performed Yoga even as several events were conducted at the district headquarters on the occasion. In his message on Yoga Day, Sinha said: "Greetings to the people on 9th International Yoga Day. Yoga is the best and only way to bring body and mind together for mental and physical fitness. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily routine for a stress free and healthy life." LG Sinha said that this year's theme underlines vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” of PM Narendra Modi.

The LG said that Yoga is India's “greatest gift to the humanity and it has transcended the boundary of religion, sect and geographical barriers to bring happiness in people’s lives”. “This rich & ancient tradition, based on prevention for better health, has been accepted by the medical science and researchers as a unique and significant practice of traditional system of medicine which offers tremendous physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages,” he said.

The J&K Lt Governor said that the great sage Maharshi Patanjali has observed that disorder within our body-mind is the main reason for stress, anxiety, inflammation in the body and heart diseases. Yoga brings harmony in our body-mind, he said. "The first Sutra of Maharshi Patanjali-Now the Discipline of Yoga & second one on cessation of the mind, is the key to understand Yoga. Body-mind together as one in the present moment, here and now helps to reduce stress level, brings mindfulness and improves physical strength, " he said.

Meanwhile, in Poonch district on the occasion of International Yoga Day, students, professors, and common people practiced yoga led by Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Ali Khatana. Along the India-Pakistan Line of Control, the district administration's sports field hosted the administration's celebration of Yoga Day, which was sponsored by the AYUSH department.

According to Khatana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spread the yoga message throughout the world. “Today, the entire globe is embracing yoga and Indian culture at the same time as us,” he said. On the occasion of Yoga Day in Reasi, district administration officials, the DDC chairman, Yoga instructors, and students from several schools all practiced yoga together at the sports stadium. Numerous events have also been held in the districts of Udhampur and Kathua to celebrate the event.