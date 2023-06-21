Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in New York on a State visit at the invitation from White House gave his International Day of Yoga (IDY) speech from there. This year, the programmes of the International Day of Yoga have become more special due to the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga'. The idea of the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' is based on the mutual relation of 'Yog Ke Vichaar' and 'Samundra Ka Vistaar,' Modi said.

Our rishis and sages have defined yoga as "yujyate anen iti yoga," means the one that unites is yoga. So this propagation of yoga is an extension of the idea that the whole world is included as one family, he added.

As part of International Day of Yoga 2023 'Ocean Ring of Yoga', nearly 3500 naval personnel onboard 19 Indian Naval ships have travelled over 35,000 Km as ambassadors of Yoga in both national and international waters, Indian Navy has said in a statement.

This year, Indian Navy is actively supporting the IDY at a global scale as port calls are planned at Chattogram, Bangladesh; Safaga, Egypt; Jakarta, Indonesia; Mombasa, Kenya; Toamasina, Madagascar; Muscat, Oman; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Phuket, Thailand; and Dubai, UAE by Indian Naval Ships, the statement has said.

Modi who will lead the Yoga Day celebrations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, said, "We have always cherished traditions of connecting, and embracing. We have welcomed new ideas, protected them. We have enriched diversities, celebrated them."

Yoga expands our insight. Yoga connects us to the consciousness that makes us realize the unity of the living being, which gives us the basis of love for the living being. So we can end our contradictions through yoga. We have to do yoga. Through Yoga we will be able to eliminate our deadlocks, Modi said.

On Dec. 11, 2014, the UN General Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Since then, millions of people have participated in the celebrations of yoga every year worldwide, the UN said.

This year, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, in collaboration with the UN Secretariat, is organizing the 9th International Day of Yoga at the North Lawn Area of the UNHQ, under the theme "Yoga for Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam" [Yoga for 'The World is One Family']. Delegates from the UN Member States, Officials and staff of the UN secretariat as well as eminent persons from all walks of life in New York, will be participating in the event, the UN said.

