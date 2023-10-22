Infiltration bid foiled in Uri of Jammu and Kashmir
Published: 1 hours ago
Infiltration bid foiled in Uri of Jammu and Kashmir
Published: 1 hours ago
Srinagar: The Army on Sunday said it foiled an infiltration attempt from militants along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. The Army said that based on a specific input a joint operation was launched along the LoC on Saturday and during the operation contact was established with infiltrating terrorists and a gunfight ensued.
"During the operation arms and ammunition, including six pistols and four hand grenades were recovered," it said. "In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 21 Oct 23, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along #LoC in #Uri sector, Baramulla. Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists & firefight ensued. 06xPistols & 04xHand Grenades recovered. Operations in progress," Army posted on X (formerly X).