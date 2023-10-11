Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): An Army personnel was found dead near the Lone of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased identified as Sepoy Amritpal Singh was deployed to a forward post in the Mankote Sector. According to police officials, Singh died of a bullet injury from his own service rifle near the LoC.

Police officials said that Singh's colleagues found him in a pool of blood after hearing a gunshot at around 5 a.m. According to preliminary investigations, Sepoy Amritpal Singh died of a bullet from his own service rifle. Officials further said that it is a matter of investigation if the soldier died due to an accidental discharge from his weapon or died by suicide. The police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the facts, official said.