Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Army along with police on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district. Jammu based Defence spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said that Army and police carried out the joint operation based on intelligence inputs from reliable sources that militants were planning an infiltration bid along the LoC.

"Early morning today, an infiltration bid was foiled at the General Area Poonch and the joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police is in progress," the army spokesman said. He said that the joint searches by the Army and the police are currently underway to flush out possible infiltrators hiding in the area. Further details into the incident are awaited.

The latest infiltration bid comes six days after the Army claimed to have foiled a major infiltration bid by killing an unidentified militant along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Army also said that it recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the slain militant's possession.

The militant was killed during a massive cordon and search operation that was launched in the area two days ago following specific inputs about infiltration bid along the LoC. A Defence spokesman said that the troops observed a “suspicious movement of a group of terrorists moving suspiciously from across the Line of Control towards own side” during the late hours of 10 July.

The spokesman had said that the troops kept the movement of the infiltrators under constant observation, and when they were nearly 300 meters inside own side of Line of Control they were challenged and a firefight ensued. "Heavy and accurate fire was brought down on the terrorists, one terrorist was seen falling to the side, while two others who were injured, were seen taking cover into the jungle," the Defence spokesman had said.