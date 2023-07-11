Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Army on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a major infiltration bid by killing an unidentified militant along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. Army said ithas recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the slain militant's possession. In a statement issued here, a Jammu based defence spokesperson said that alert troops of Indian Army on the night of Monday 10 July, foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Nowshera Sector.

A massive cordon and search operation was launched in the area two days ago following specific inputs about infiltration bid along the LoC. The Defence Spokesman said that during the late hours of 10 July, alert troops of Indian Army deployed along the Line of Control, in the Nowshera observed a “suspicious movement of a group of terrorists moving suspiciously from across the Line of Control towards own side”.

"Own alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrators under constant observation, and when they were nearly 300 meters inside own side of Line of Control they were challenged and a firefight ensued. Heavy and accurate fire was brought down on the terrorists, one terrorist was seen falling to the side, while two others who were injured, were seen taking cover into the jungle," he said.

He said that the area of operation being broken ground, having thick jungle and foliage, with inclement weather, “the terrorists hid themselves in the jungle while additional troops were moved in, and the area was cordoned." Army said that the body of the slain militant has been recovered after the operation which lasted over two days and two nights.

A rifle and war-like stores have also been recovered from the slain's possession, Army said. They include one AK 47 Rifle, three AK Magazines with 175 Rounds, one 9 mm Pistol, two Magazines with 15 Rounds, Four Hand Grenades, communication equipment, large quantity of eatables and clothing for sustenance.

"During further search operations into the jungle blood trail, with drag marks on ground were observed leading towards the line of control. Possibly, other injured, terrorists taking advantage of the forest foliage managed to move back across the Line of Control," the Defence spokesman said.