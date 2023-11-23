INDIAN SOLDIER FOUND DEAD UNDER MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES NEAR LINE OF CONTROL

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): An Army soldier died in firing under mysterious circumstances near the Line of Control in the Mankot sector of Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district. The tragic incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to reports, constable Mandhu Singh was on duty near the Line of Control when the incident took place. On receiving the information, army personnel immediately reached the spot and shifted the soldier to the military medical camp, where the doctors declared him dead.

Soon after the tragedy, the military officials and the Mendhar police team started investigating the mysterious death. Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as Madhu Singh, a resident of Jodhpur, who was a soldier of the 15 Raj Rifle Battalion of the Indian Army.