Bandipora: A 40-year-old Army jawan was killed and another was injured after their colleague accidentally fired from his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, police said on Sunday. Police said that the accused soldier has been detained and the matter is being probed.

Taking to X social media platform, District Police Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir posted, "There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel. Accused army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated. @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla."

The deceased Army soldier has been identified as Vipin Batya and the injured jawan is Yogesh. Both the soldiers belonged to 14 Rashtriya Rifles posted at Bapora camp. The incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to police, both the soldiers were rushed to the district hospital in Bandipora. However, Batya succumbed to his injuries during treatment while Yogesh is currently admitted in the hospital.

Police said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident and necessary legal action will be taken against the accused soldier, who is currently being interrogated. There was an accidental discharge of firearm resulting in one casualty and one injury, police added.

In May, a soldier was killed after he accidentally fired from his rifle in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The deceased was identified as Lance Naik Jasbir Singh from Punjab's Barnala. The injured soldier was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

