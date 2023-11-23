IF THE SITUATION IS GOOD WHY ARE SECURITY FORCES PERSONNEL DYING MEHBOOBA MUFTI ASKS BJP

Jammu and Kashmir: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at the BJP and raised a question on the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir clashes in which young people lost their lives. The former chief minister of J&K has also expressed grief over the death of five army personnel in Rajouri while addressing party workers in the Kokernag Goddarman area of Anantnag.

Mahbooba also said that the Modi-led government is hiding its failures by denying the real situation of J&K. Moreover, she highlighted the sacrifices being made by the personnel belonging to the army and security forces. Mufti also showed her heartfelt sadness for the innocent children, who are becoming orphans.

The former CM further stated that Jamaat-e-Islami was targeted by various parties, and today the parties are showing sympathy towards them. It was the Jamaat-e-Islami religious party that was working for the welfare of society, she pointed out.