New Delhi: Farooq Abdullah is "dancing to the tunes of Pakistan," said BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, slamming former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister over his absence of the India-Pakistan dialogue remark.

"Abdullah is playing in the hands of Pakistan ISI and is behaving more like a PRO of the Pakistan government. Instead of mourning the killing of army personnel at the hands of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and condemning the nefarious designs of the ISI, Abdullah is dancing to the tunes of Pakistan. It is time Abdullahs and Muftis stop doing the bidding of Pakistan ISI and let J-K grow and progress with tourism and computers," Chugh said.

He also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era of development and progress in J&K and there is no scope for Abdullahs and Muftis to disrupt it.

Abdullah warned on Tuesday that the Union Territory will meet the same fate as that of Gaza, which is at war with Israel, in the absence of a political dialogue. He also urged the leaders of both India and Pakistan to find a solution to their bilateral issues through dialogue.

Invoking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the National Conference President said while speaking to ANI, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress."

The NC leader mentioned that PM Modi also said that 'war is not an option now' and 'the matter should be resolved through dialogue.

Abdullah asked both the nuclear power countries, India and Pakistan, "Where is the dialogue?"

"Where is the dialogue? Nawaz Sharif is about to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and they are saying that we are ready to talk (with India), but what is the reason why we are not ready to talk?", he had said.