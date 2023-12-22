Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has said that terrorism had not ended in the erstwhile state post Article 370 abrogation as claimed by the BJP warning, “If one tourist gets shot, no one will come here”. Farooq was speaking to the mediapersons on the sidelines of his visit to Kathua on way back home from the winter session of the parliament in the national capital.

"Even today there is terrorism in J&K, there has just been an incident,” Farooq said while referring to the Poonch ambush while at least four soldiers were killed by the militants on Thursday. “Terrorism has not ended. They(Central government) are only talking about increasing tourism in Kashmir. Even if one tourist gets shot, no one will come here," added the former chief minister about the Centre's claims about the post Article 370 abrogation scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq also hit out at the BJP led Central government over the suspension of 146 opposition MPs from the parliament over the recent security breach incident. “MPs are suspended while important bills have been passed. We demanded the Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on the parliament on thesecurity breach.,” Farooq said.

Over the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP led Central government, Farooq said, “Earlier judgments said this was permanent. They (five-judge SC bench said this is not permanent. Lets see what happens in future,” he said. “They also used to say that article 370 was responsible for terrorism...Terrorism is still there. So many soldiers have been killed and there is a bomb blast every now and then,” he added.