J&K: Five foreign terrorists killed in encounter along LoC, Kupwara; search underway

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): At least five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, officials said. The search in the area is still going on. The encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out in the Jumgund area along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and said, "Five (05) foreign terrorists killed in the encounter. Search in the area is going on: ADGP Kashmir." Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted about the encounter which read, "An #encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow”.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on June 2. According to official sources, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police after noticing suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri.

Police officials said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The firing continued through the night.