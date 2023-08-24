CHANDRAYAAN 3 S SUCCESSFUL SOFT LANDING ON MOON A MOMENT OF PRIDE FOR WHOLE NATION J K LG MANOJ SINHA

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday claimed that Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the moon is a moment of pride for the whole nation. Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of an event at Srinagar's Raj Bhawan, LG Manoj Sinha said, "Congratulations to the 146 crore citizens and scientists of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Lieutenant Governor said that in Jammu and Kashmir, there was a “lot of enthusiasm among the populace”. “Like our G20 theme (One Earth, one family), it (Chandrayaan-3) is for the benefit of the entire world. The whole human race is served when a space mission is launched by India, not just for ourselves,'' he added.

Also read: Moon's South Pole has potential to create human colonies, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar south pole on Wednesday, marking a significant accomplishment for both the nation's space programme and attempts to explore the universe. Only the US, China, and Russia have ever set foot on Earth's satellite; none have, however, managed to reach the south pole. The Vikram lander transported the 26 kg Pragyaan (the Sanskrit word for wisdom) rover to the moon.

Following the successful landing on the moon, panels on one side of Vikram opened to release the rover Pragyaan. The rover is expected to explore the craters and rocks on the moon gathering vital information and taking pictures that will be transmitted back to Earth for study. Pertinently, the Chandrayaan-3, the third installment of India's lunar mission made a successful landing on the south pole of the moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday Aug. 23, 2023.