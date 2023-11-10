18 CHILDREN MISSING FROM ORPHANAGE IN SRINAGAR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In all, 18 children from a Srinagar-based orphanage went missing, according to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Hence, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Srinagar sealed the premises for operating without a licence on Friday. Dr Khair-un-Nisa, the chairperson of CWC Srinagar, stated that the Committee had previously made several visits to the Al-Miskeen Yateem Trust located in Nundreshi Colony, Bemina, Srinagar, and had asked them to get registered under the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA).

"The trust sought a month's time, but even after that the head of the trust did not get registered and also failed to upgrade the infrastructure," she said. She further stated, "Today, we discovered 18 children are missing from the trust, and we have no idea where these kids had gone. Therefore, the trust was sealed."